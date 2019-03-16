- Above is the latest episode from Aiden English's Wrestling with Whiskey YouTube channel, featuring a sample of the line of whiskies from the Treaty Oak Distillery in Texas.

- Wednesday's WWE NXT UK episode will feature WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne choosing his opponent for the NXT "Takeover: New York" event during WrestleMania 35 weekend in New York City. Like this week, next week's show will also begin at a special start time of 4pm ET.

- As noted, Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins has been announced for Monday's WWE RAW in Chicago, as rumors continue on WWE doing a Drew vs. Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania 35. Drew took to Twitter and said he will finally destroy The Shield on Monday.

He wrote, "This Monday night on Raw, I will finally destroy The Shield. P.S I wouldn't get your hopes up for Seth making it to WrestleMania #RAW"

