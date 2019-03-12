WWE ran a commercial in the Chicago last night promoting next week's show in the city at the Allstate Arena.

As seen below, one of the matches advertised is WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley defending his title against Finn Balor and Drew McIntyre in a triple threat match. The only problem is that it aired before the title change actually happened.

Lashley defeated Balor on Monday's episode of RAW to win the Intercontinental title for a second time. Balor had held the belt for just 22 days when he defeated Lashley and Lio Rush in a handicap match at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view last month after pinning Rush. He had just one title defense on television when he defeated Rush on the February 25th episode of RAW.

Tickets for next week's RAW at the Allstate Arena are on sale here. In addition to Lashley, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled to appear.

