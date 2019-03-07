We noted back in late January that WWE was partnering with Bunim-Murray Productions – the reality TV company behind Total Bellas, Total Divas and Keeping up With The Kardashians – to find the next female Superstar. Casting began in late January for "a forthcoming reality show that will document the search for the next great female competitor."

Casting for the "WWE Superstar Search" project has closed, according to Squared Circle Sirens. The official cast hasn't been finalized as of this week but filming is scheduled to begin this month.



Several names that were a part of the casting call and a few names that have been contacted by Bunim-Murray have been revealed by Squared Circle Sirens. The following names were revealed:

* Lady Frost, a competitive gymnast-turned-wrestler from Pittsburgh. She received a WWE tryout in December 2018 and has faced SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka as an enhancement talent on WWE TV

* Tasha Steelz, a Calfornia indie wrestler who currently holds the Chaotic Wrestling Women's Title. She debuted three years ago after training at the Team Adams Academy and the IWF Wrestling Training School in New Jersey

* Dolce Dalia, a New Jersey indie wrestling manager and promotional model

* Hayley Jade Poston, a fitness instructor and model from Nashville. She worked a WWE Performance Center tryout in December 2018

* Karissa Rivera, a second generation indie wrestler from New Jersey, trained under Damien Adams. She worked a WWE tryout in late 2018 and appeared on WWE NXT TV as an enhancement talent against Lacey Evans

* Nicole Marie, a California transgender indie wrestler who also does bodybuilding and trains at the Gold Rush Pro Academy

* Lexi Layne, a singer and professional model

* Tatevik The Gamer, a former WOW Superhero wrestler, stuntwoman, dancer, actress and model

* Lexus Amanda, singer for Blacklisted Me who also does hair styling, photography and makeup work

* Alexis Evans, a bodybuilder and rugby player from Georgia. She worked a WWE Performance Center tryout in December 2018

* Others at the casting call were Lexi Donato, Molly McIsaac, Alexis Littlefoot, Alicia Marie, Faith Nicole Reynolds, Mayra Dias Gomes