- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown from Dayton, OH in this new video.

- There's been speculation on some of the WWE NXT call-ups being assigned to the RAW or SmackDown rosters after WrestleMania 35, likely in the Superstar Shake-up on April 16 and April 17. Ricochet mentioned in his recent interview with WPSD Channel 6 that he will continue to wrestle on both shows until after WrestleMania 35, and then he assumes he will be assigned to a roster. NXT Superstars, who are still using the NXT graphics on RAW and SmackDown, include Ricochet, Aleister Black, EC3, Nikki Cross, Heavy Machinery, Lacey Evans, Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, who just underwent neck surgery. Gargano has been away for a few weeks after plans were changed due to the Ciampa injury.

- 2019 WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman is working as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week. He tweeted props for Matt Riddle and Punishment Martinez, as seen below.

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall is also in Orlando, helping with talents at the Team Vision Dojo, which he has been adviser for since 2009. Team Vision sent word that Hall is looking to be in great shape and is really sharp. They also said he's been very busy as of late and while he can't wrestle anymore, he loves to help out.

Below are new shots of Hall and Waltman in Orlando this week:

I had a great 1st day here at @WWEPC. This place is unreal & so is the level of talent. These two gentlemen are a testament to that. pic.twitter.com/7JF4L8Tsmd — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) March 11, 2019