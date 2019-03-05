As noted, Mustafa Ali returned to action at this past weekend's SmackDown live events. Ali had been out of action since suffering a concussion at a WWE live event before last month's WWE Championship match at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. It appears as if he could be returning to action at tonight's SmackDown Live as he has been doing media for the show in Wilkes Barre, PA.

Earlier today, Ali spoke to Rocky And Lissa Mornings on 98.7 KRZ and discussed getting cleared, as well as possibly appearing on tonight's show.

"I missed out on the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view for a WWE Championship match," Ali said. "Obviously that sucks. A couple of injuries just piled up and WWE decided that I wasn't medically cleared to compete. It was a frustrating experience when your body gives up on you before your heart does.

"I'm back, I got cleared and now the next goal is to just get back in the ring and hopefully it's tonight on SmackDown, so we'll see."

Ali said that a number of injuries had caught up to him, leading to him being pulled from the Elimination Chamber match and being replaced by Kofi Kingston, who first stole the show in a Gauntlet match on SmackDown days ahead of the event before eventually being the last person eliminated in the Chamber. Ali noted that Kofi "is the man" and that "Kofimania" is running wild, but admitted that he was disappointed with the change of plans.

"Kofi's been with the company for eleven years, he's a locker room leader," Ali said. "He's one of the nicest guys out there. As a competitor sitting out there watching someone 'take your spot', it's a little difficult. Who knows what could have happened if it was me running the Gauntlet match, who knows what would have happened if it was me competing in the Elimination Chamber. Would my name be in discussion for a WWE title opportunity? Would I be WWE Champion? All these questions take over your mind.

"Instead of pondering about what if or what could have been, I'm just going to go out there and do. The first step was getting cleared and that step's been checked off, now the second step is to get back in the ring and pick up where we left off. All the love in the world for Kofi Kingston but I'm coming back for my spot."

You can listen to the full interview below. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Rocky And Lissa Mornings with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.