On this week's SmackDown, Charlotte defeated Asuka to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion, adding a new wrinkle to the upcoming triple threat WrestleMania match involving Becky Lynch and WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. Shortly after her win, WWE initially confirmed the triple threat match would still be only for the RAW title, but that could be changing.

On this morning's Wrestler Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported the match could have a "Winner Take All" or "All On The Line" stipulation added to it, hearing two different names for the stipulation.

The basic idea would be if anyone pins another champion, they would become champion. If Lynch pinned either Rousey or Charlotte, she would become that brand's champion. If Charlotte or Rousey pinned one another, they would become a dual champion.

The report pointed out things could easily change from today's plan, and if anything is announced it would mostly likely be on Monday's RAW.