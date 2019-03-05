- WWE posted this video of Sarah Schreiber talking to WWE United States Champion R-Truth before his second US Open Challenge on tonight's SmackDown. Truth took a phone call during the interview and acted like the man who created the US Open Challenge was on the other end, John Cena. Truth then said he's got to make Cena proud tonight, and that Cena gave him some advice during the call - to never give up. "I want to be like John," Truth said.

Truth retained his title in a Triple Threat last week, but he doesn't care how many competitors answer the challenge this week because they can't see him, like Cena. Schreiber wished Truth good luck in tonight's match and he said he doesn't need luck because he's like Cena.

- As noted, tonight's WWE 205 Live episode will see the WWE Cruiserweight Title contender's tournament continue with Humberto Carrillo vs. Oney Lorcan and Akira Tozawa vs. Cedric Alexander. Mike Kanellis will also be in action in a non-tournament match. Maria Kanellis previously stated that this will be the match they need to really shine on the brand and show 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick what they're about. There's no word yet on his opponent but WWE announced the following teaser for the match:

Can Mike Kanellis score a victory? Despite a string of recent losses, Mike Kanellis has impressed with his in-ring ability against the likes of Kalisto and Cedric Alexander. The fact remains that The Opportunist has not racked up any victories, however, regardless of his best efforts. After pleading with WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick with the support of his wife Maria, Kanellis has been granted another chance to prove that he can indeed win. While there is likely disappointment that Kanellis is not competing in the Cruiserweight Championship Tournament, he can prove himself against Maverick's handpicked opponent.

- RAW Superstar Dana Brooke took to Instagram early this morning and apparently expressed frustration over her spot, and being left out again. Brooke wrote, "Mood: WTH your just gunna overlook me like that and AGAIN leave me out! You dont know pure talent when you see it! Can't break the unbreakable! #wwe #raw #danabrooke #playtimeisover #determination"

