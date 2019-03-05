- WWE has uploaded the full Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens "Falls Count Anywhere Hell in a Cell" match from the 2017 Hell In A Cell pay-per-view. Owens defeated McMahon after Sami Zayn turned heel and helped Owens. McMahon had placed Owens on the announce table and jumped from the top of the cell to put him through it. Zayn appeared out of nowhere and pulled Owens out of the way, causing McMahon to crash through the table. Zayn then placed Owens on top of McMahon and a referee counted the pinfall for Owens.

- WWE RAW and SmackDown will debut on Belgian (Flemish) TV station ZES starting this Wednesday. Every Wednesday beginning March 6th, ZES will air a one-hour version of Raw at 10:30 p.m. followed by a one-hour version of SmackDown at 11:30 p.m., both with Dutch-Flemish subtitles. Raw and SmackDown will also be available to stream after the initial airing on SBS Belgium's video-on-demand platform.

WWE has been broadcasting in Belgium since the 1980's on various French language TV stations, but apart from RAW airing for several weeks in the mid 90's and WCW airing for few years in the very late 90's / early 2000, this is the first time that both Raw and Smackdown - or pro wrestling in general - is offered in the Dutch speaking part of the country.

"ZES stands for exciting, lean back and action-packed entertainment and that is exactly what WWE Raw and SmackDown have to offer," said Miguel Casier, Head of Scheduling at ZES. "In addition, WWE is a popular, all-American competition that perfectly suits our baseline, 'USA all day,' and adds extra value to our brand."

"SBS shares WWE's vision and passion for engaging and entertaining our fans," said Stefan Kastenmüller, WWE SVP & Group General Manager EMEA. "This partnership to televise Raw and SmackDown allows us to deliver action-packed, family-friendly entertainment and expands our reach in Belgium."

- The 4th annual ManiaClub Tailgate Party will take place on Lot 27 of the MetLife Stadium grounds from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET before the big event. It is the only tailgate party of it's kind allowed on the MetLife Stadium grounds and proceeds go to Connor's Cure. This is a family friendly event which includes all you can drink alcohol for those over 21 yrs of age as well as food, music, raffles and prizes including WWE Title belts. The goal is to raise $10,000 in donations. You can purchase tickets here.

- Today at WWEShop.com, you can get 40% off t-shirts and 20% off title belts. There is no promo code needed, just use this link. The sale ends this Wednesday, March 6th at 11:59 pm PT.

- Randy Orton's wife, Kim, posted this amusing video on her Instagram of Randy Orton dabbing and twerking to amuse their son, Anthony. Dave Batista noted that he was responsible for Orton getting his dance moves but Orton disagreed, tweeting, "Actually got my moves from #newday bro @TrueKofi @WWEBigE and @XavierWoodsPhD #newdayrocks"

Gary Fonseca and Jan Van Roy contributed to this article.