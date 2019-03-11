- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's post-Fastlane edition of WWE RAW from Pittsburgh in this new video.

- We noted back in June 2017 that Randy Orton would be co-starring in the "Changeland" movie with Breckin Meyer and former WWE RAW guest host Seth Green, who is making his writing & directorial debut with the project. Deadline now reports that the buddy-comedy drama is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 7. The movie also stars Brenda Song, Clare Grant, Macaulay Culkin, Rose Williams and Kedar Williams-Stirling.

The movie was filmed in Thailand and focused on Green's character, an unexceptional guy named Brandon, who prepaid for an exotic second honeymoon to save his failing marriage. On the eve of his anniversary, Brandon discovers his wife's longterm affair and runs away with his best friend Dan, played by Meyer, to avoid any conflict and to figure out what comes next. As Brandon and Dan share this once-in-a-lifetime experience meant for a happy couple, it's revealed that their friendship is as potentially strained as Brandon's marriage. The "eclectic, and often eccentric" characters they encounter on the trip will impact Brandon's life forever. IMDB notes that Orton plays a man named Martin in the movie.

- As seen at last night's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, there was a backstage segment where EC3 tried flirting with Mandy Rose. Sonya Deville shut him down but EC3 took to Twitter and wasn't giving up. It will be interesting to see if the new EC3 - Mandy storyline continues on this week's SmackDown. You can see their Twitter exchange below: