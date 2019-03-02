- Above is the full episode of WWE 24: Goldberg, which followed his WWE run from 2016-2017. Goldberg defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at Survivor Series in just one minute and twenty-six seconds. In 2018, Goldberg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
- Below is next week's new WWE Network content:
* Monday - WWE Chronicle: Roman Reigns (following RAW), WWE Untold featuring the 2006 ECW relaunch (11:30 pm ET)
* Tuesday - 205 Live (10 pm ET)
* Wednesday - NXT UK (3 pm ET), NXT (8 pm ET)
* Thursday - Network Collection Spotlight on Trish Stratus and Shawn Michaels (8 pm ET)
* Friday - This Week in WWE (7:30 pm ET)
* Sunday - WWE Fastlane Kickoff (6 pm ET), WWE Fastlane (7 pm ET), WWE Photo Shoot: AJ Styles (following Fastlane)
- Unbeknownst to him at the time, Randy Orton's wife caught "The Viper" showing off off his dances move to one of his sons. Orton had a good laugh when he saw she was recording. Although not officially announced, it's expected Orton will take on AJ Styles at WWE Fastlane on March 10 in Cleveland, Ohio.
FBF to that time when @RandyOrton tried to pop Anthony with his dance moves ?? #sexyboy #hesgonnakillme #iloveyou pic.twitter.com/kUD65Qry4P— Kim Marie ?? (@KimKlro) March 1, 2019