- Above is the full episode of WWE 24: Goldberg, which followed his WWE run from 2016-2017. Goldberg defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at Survivor Series in just one minute and twenty-six seconds. In 2018, Goldberg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

- Below is next week's new WWE Network content:

* Monday - WWE Chronicle: Roman Reigns (following RAW), WWE Untold featuring the 2006 ECW relaunch (11:30 pm ET)

* Tuesday - 205 Live (10 pm ET)

* Wednesday - NXT UK (3 pm ET), NXT (8 pm ET)

* Thursday - Network Collection Spotlight on Trish Stratus and Shawn Michaels (8 pm ET)

* Friday - This Week in WWE (7:30 pm ET)

* Sunday - WWE Fastlane Kickoff (6 pm ET), WWE Fastlane (7 pm ET), WWE Photo Shoot: AJ Styles (following Fastlane)

- Unbeknownst to him at the time, Randy Orton's wife caught "The Viper" showing off off his dances move to one of his sons. Orton had a good laugh when he saw she was recording. Although not officially announced, it's expected Orton will take on AJ Styles at WWE Fastlane on March 10 in Cleveland, Ohio.