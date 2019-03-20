- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Indianapolis.

- WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is not currently scheduled to return to RAW until the WrestleMania 35 go-home episode on April 1 from Washington, DC. The Capital One Arena is advertising The Shield vs. Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley for that event, likely as the dark main event.

It will be interesting to see if Lesnar and Rollins finally get physical before their match at WrestleMania. Lesnar has appeared live on RAW with Rollins just one time since their match was announced and that was on this week's show. They appeared in two segments together but did not get physical. Lesnar did destroy Rollins on the post-Royal Rumble RAW on January 28 but WWE didn't confirm their match until after RAW went off the air.

- Tyler Breeze joked about his WWE status on Twitter today when responding to a fan who mentioned Breeze being at the upcoming RAW in Albany, NY. Breeze often works the WWE Main Event tapings and just defeated EC3 on last week's episode. His last RAW appearance came on December 17, a loss to Dean Ambrose.

Breeze wrote, "I wrestle strictly at Axxess"