Back in the summer, Renee Young became the first lead female broadcaster in WWE history. Considered a fresh voice for the product, many fans have been supportive of her work. Those backstage in WWE are also supportive, even willing to give advice to Renee.

On the latest episode of her Regular Girls podcast with Stacey McGunnigle, Renee talks (h/t 411Mania) about advice she has gotten from other announcers within WWE. One piece of advice she was given was the right times to speak.

"So I've been working each week — I work with Tom Phillips, this week I worked with Vic Joseph — but we'll go back and watch [and] listen to my commentary on Raw or on a pay-per-view or whatever and like, dissect it," Young stated. "They'll give me pointers, et cetera, et cetera, and it's extremely beneficial to me.

"But yeah, that was kinda the note where they're like 'You don't have to talk as much as you think you need to talk. Maybe just sit back and listen a little bit.' I was like, 'Okay.' And that's like, really no easy task for me. I'm so used to being like, the talker. And keeping the ball afloat. So when I don't have that ball, to keep it afloat, I think that's an uncomfortable spot for me and then I end up, just like…diarrhea of the mouth because I don't have a firm grasp on what's happening."

Renee has been with WWE since 2012. During her time with the company she has done backstage and in-ring commentary for NXT, PPV shows, RAW and SmackDown. Before that she was a correspondent with The Score.

Renee also discusses a variety of other topics during the podcast. You can listen to the full interview below:

Source: 411 Mania