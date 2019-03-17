Earlier today, Rey Mysterio drove the pace car for the NASCAR Auto Club 400 on FOX. While driving the car (with his mask on), FOX advertised SmackDown heading to the channel on October 4.

Before things got going, Mysterio answered some fan questions on Twitter, including who he'd like to face on the WWE and NXT rosters. Mysterio went with Ricochet for his pick from NXT and for the main roster he chose Finn Balor.

"From NXT, I would say Ricochet, but I have faced him in the past," Mysterio said. "I think he's so talented and to face him in WWE, I don't think the past would count because it would be the first time in WWE. Another guy I would love to face is Finn Balor."

He's leading the field today in the #AutoClub400, but first @reymysterio is getting a ride around @ACSupdates! pic.twitter.com/B0ZNwz3I9c — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 17, 2019