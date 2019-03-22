It looks as though the former WWE NXT UK Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley, is suffering from a leg injury.

After reaching out directly to WWE, Squared Circle Sirens has reported that Ripley's leg injury is nothing serious and they believes it's a minor sprain. She was having lingering issues and then got the injury checked out. Despite the boot she's sporting in the image below, it's expected that Ripley won't be taking too much time away from the ring.

Beyond being the first-ever WWE NXT UK Women's Champion, Ripley has competed in both the 2017 and 2018 Mae Young Classic tournaments. In her second go-around, Ripley finished in the semi-finals while establishing herself as a ruthless heel.

With the added caption of, "What's your excuse?", Ripley posted a picture of her injury through her Twitter, as seen below:





Source: squaredcirclesirens.com