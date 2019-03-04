WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took to Twitter today and apologized for stating that WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race has terminal lung cancer.

Flair wrote, "After Being Misinformed, I Am Overjoyed To Report That I Was So Wrong For Stating That Harley Race Had Terminal Lung Cancer. It's Great News To Hear That The Former World Champ And My Lifetime Hero Is Doing Well!"

As noted, Flair made the statement during a "Legends of the Ring" Q&A with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City on Friday night. David Marquez of Championship Wrestling From Hollywood spoke to Race's family over the weekend and confirmed that Race does have lung cancer, but it is not terminal.

Race's family also said he remains very active with the World League Wrestling promotion and school that he runs in Missouri. As we've noted, Race is currently scheduled to appear at his WLW Night of Champions IV event on March 9 in St. Louis, with WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Ryback and Nick Aldis. He's also made other recent indie appearances, and has others scheduled.

You can see Flair's tweet below: