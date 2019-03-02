WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan reunited on stage tonight at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ for a "Legends of the Ring" event. They participated in a special discussion and Q&A that was moderated by WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart.

Flair told fans in attendance that WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race has been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer, according to Jay Alletto, who attended the event and tweeted a few highlights.

Race has dealt with a number of health issues over the past few years. WWE announced in June 2017 that Race broke both legs after a serious fall in his home in Troy, MO. Race was still using a scooter to get around as of October 2018. He was expected to make a full recovery from the fall, but was still recovering as of last fall. He did visit backstage at a WWE SmackDown event in St. Louis in mid-November. Race, who turns 76 on April 11, was also still visiting his Harley Race Wrestling Academy three times per week as of last October. He's also underwent operations on his neck, hips, knees and his back over the years.

There's no confirmation on the diagnosis reported by Flair as of this writing, but we will keep you updated. Race is currently scheduled to appear at his World League Wrestling Night of Champions IV event on March 19 in St. Louis, with WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Ryback and Nick Aldis. He also made a special appearance at an Absolute Intense Wrestling indie event last Saturday in Akron, OH.

Below are a few more of Alletto's tweets from the event, including the Legends being asked who they would want to wrestle on the WWE roster today. The Nature Boy named a heel Roman Reigns while The Hulkster named John Cena, as a heel Hollywood Hogan.

Fan Question to Ric Flair & Hulk Hogan: Who would you want to wrestle on the WWE roster today?



Flair: Roman Reigns as a heel, with the sympathy he has right now.



Hogan: John Cena, as a heel Hollywood Hulk Hogan — Jay Alletto (@JayAlletto) March 2, 2019