- As noted, the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic kicked off on last night's WWE NXT episode. The Forgotten Sons' Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch while Moustache Mountain's Tyler Bate and Trent Seven defeated The Street Profits' Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, Ricochet and Aleister Black defeated Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel, and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeated Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly of The Undisputed Era.

Black and Ricochet are now scheduled to face DIY in the second round, which will tape next Wednesday at the NXT TV tapings. It will be interesting to see how they change that match now that Ciampa is undergoing neck surgery today. Before that, Black and Ricochet will work a Triple Threat with Chad Gable & Bobby Roode and RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival at Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Above is post-show video of Sarah Schreiber talking to Ricochet and Black after last night's tournament win. Schreiber asked how Black and Ricochet can focus on the Dusty Classic with their other commitments to RAW and SmackDown.

Black said, "This is what we do. You saw that out there? This is what you get when you put people under sheer pressure. We thrive under pressure. Monday Night RAW, SmackDown Live, NXT, we can do it all. And with doing that, we proved that we can do it all, and we will continue to do it all."

Ricochet added, "What he said. I couldn't say it any better. Like he said, this is where we thrive. Under pressure, when the stakes are up against us. But like I said, we've been making noise on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown, but NXT is our home and we're here to show that we're the best, wherever we go."

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if the RAW Women's Title should be defended in a Triple Threat at WrestleMania 35. As of this writing, 70% voted, "No! Stick to the original match: Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch!" 25% went with, "Yes! Let Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch get their moment of retribution." The other 5% voted, "No! Keep it as is: Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair."

Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view will feature Lynch vs. Flair and if Lynch wins, she will be added to the WrestleMania 35 match to make it a Triple Threat. Stephanie McMahon said Lynch will be "done" if she loses the match on Sunday.

- The first-ever WWE tryouts in India wrapped earlier this week with more than 70 WWE hopefuls trying to earn a shot with the company. We have details on who led the tryouts and who participated in the tryouts at this link. Below are photos and videos from the tryouts, held in Mumbai:

