It's interesting to note that Ricochet and WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Ricochet are no longer being listed by The Adventureland Store in Blackwood, NJ for the signing on Sunday, which is the day of WWE's Fastlane pay-per-view. The store now has NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler listed for an appearance. WWE's website still has the Ciampa/Ricochet signing scheduled as of this writing and Adventureland has not announced a cancellation for the Ciampa/Ricochet signing.

Ciampa has been removed from upcoming events due to the neck injury that has him out of WWE in-ring action, but it's possible that Ricochet was pulled for the Fastlane pay-per-view. There's been some speculation on a Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles at Fastlane with Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. Chad Gable and Bobby Roode vs. champions The Revival. WWE has not confirmed that match.

Stay tuned for updates on Ricochet possibly appearing at Fastlane.

Ciampa was pulled from appearing at the World League Wrestling Night of Champions IV event on Saturday, March 9. WLW is owned by WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race. Adam Cole will be replacing Ciampa at the WLW show. Ciampa was also pulled from appearing at Chaotic Wrestling's Cold Fury 18 event on Friday, March 17. NXT Tag Team Champion Hanson will be replacing Ciampa at the Chaotic event.

Chaotic owner Brian Fury wrote on Facebook about getting the Ciampa call from WWE. He wrote, "This is the part of being a promoter that I don't necessarily enjoy and it's not something that I've had to deal with yet up until now. Late Friday evening I received a call from the people at NXT simply stating that Tommaso Ciampa will no longer be available to appear at Cold Fury. They didn't really give too much reason why. For me, it was just a matter of trying to figure out what we can do and scramble, and so I worked with a lot of the people at NXT to try and find a suitable replacement. So…I believe we did that, and I believe that the fans will be very happy with the replacement."

Below is a video from Fury where he says Chaotic will try and book Ciampa for a future event. Also below is the WLW tweet on Ciampa being pulled.

WLW is sorry to announce that @ProjectCiampa will no longer be able to appear at #NOC4. That said, we don't want to leave people disappointed. We hope that everyone can enjoy March 9 - BAY BAY.https://t.co/Ka1VphVZjL now for tickets! pic.twitter.com/ip98AtaGcq — World League WLW (@worldleaguewlw) March 3, 2019