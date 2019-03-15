- Above is the latest episode of "Ronda on the Road" from RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. This episode features fans wishing Rousey well, behind-the-scenes video from WWE Fastlane, Rousey at Fastlane with Paul Heyman and husband Travis Browne, and more. The video also shows Rousey at Fastlane with Instagram personality Tiffany E (@psychdesigntvtoo), who was her special guest for the event.

Rousey reminded wrestling fans of one thing during the video while backstage: "Wrestling's scripted."

She also talked about interfering in the Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair match while at ringside before Fastlane began. "I want it to be the 3 of us [at WrestleMania 35] and I'm writing the script now, and I don't care what they say. I'm going to make sure it's a three-way. I need a wheel-barrow for my balls," Rousey said.

- Finn Balor will be walking Irish featherweight boxer Mick Conlan to the ring this Sunday for Top Rank Boxing's St. Patrick's Day Extravaganza event from the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Balor also walked Conlan to the ring in 2018 for the same event and presented him with a custom WWE Universal Title belt before the fight. Balor has stated in media interviews that he is a big fan of Conlan, a Belfast-native who is a two-time Irish Olympian. Sunday's event will air live on ESPN+ at 3pm EST with Conlan's 10-round main event fight against Ruben Garcia Hernandez likely taking place in the 7pm hour.



- As seen on this week's WWE SmackDown, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos issued a call to other tag teams to step up during WrestleMania 35 season. They mentioned The New Day, The Bar, Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet and Aleister Black, and The Hardy Boys. It's believed that they will defend their titles in a multi-team match at WrestleMania, but that hasn't been confirmed.

Ricochet took to Twitter this week and responded to the promo, saying people always seem to look past guys like he and Black. He wrote, "Seems like for my entire 15+ year career people always look past guys like Aleister and myself. Only to be put in their place time after time."

On a related note, The Usos also responded to a recent warning from Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy. The Usos said the match would be a WrestleMania Dream match. Matt responded to that tweet and called on WWE to make the match happen. He wrote, "You want it. We want it. The @WWEUniverse wants it. Let's do it, @WWE."

You can see their full tweets below: