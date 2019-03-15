Welcome to the Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of ROH 17th Anniversary at Sam's Town Live from Las Vegas, Nevada. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's event starting at 9 pm ET. All of you can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show in the comments section below.

You can watch the show on traditional PPV, ROH HonorClub, or Fite.tv.

Please help spread word of tonight's coverage by using the various share buttons on the page to let others know where to join in. Hit the REFRESH button on your browser to get the most up-to-date results.

- Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman on commentary, joined by NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis.

Marty Scurll vs. Kenny King

Scurll with an uppercut that sends King to the floor, follows up with a superkick, and then another on the fake Marty Scurll that came to the ring with King. Back in the ring, Scurll takes down King, crowd very much behind him. King recovers, hits a springboard blockbuster, cover, two. King with a thumb to the eye, snapmare, knee drop, chops, backbreaker, and elbow to the back of the head. Scurll tries to head to the top, King stops him, heads to the second rope, gets shoved and lands on his feet, then kicks Scurll, sending him crashing to the floor.

King with a dive to the outside, Scurll dodges gets up on the apron and lands a tornado DDT on the outside. Back in the ring, half nelson suplex, enziguri, powerbomb on King for a two-count. King works his way back into the match, spinebuster lands, cover, two. Big slap to the face and Scurll returns the favor. Couple different pin counters, all two count. Scurll stomps on King's hand, then looks to snap the fingers and king blocks it, kick to the head.

Scurll rolls to the outside, King with a senton cannonball to the outside. King heads up to the top, Scurll with a shot to the face, heads up to the top and lands a superplex. He tries for another, but King hits royal flush. Scurll recovers, King decides to grab a chair, the referee pulls it away and tosses it out of the ring. Scurll grabs his umbrella and smacks King at the same moment, cover, 1-2-3.

Winner: Marty Scurll via Pinfall

Jeff Cobb (c) vs. Shane Taylor (ROH World TV Championship)

Cobb and Taylor go right at it when the bell rings. Taylor finally gets the best of Cobb as he swings away in the corner, sending Cobb flying into the other corner. Cobb gets in some offense as he chops and punches away at Taylor who comes back with some forearms. Cobb with a big boot that sends Taylor to the outside, Taylor trips up Cobb on the apron then lands a spear from the apron to the floor. Taylor tries for another senton cannonball in the corner, Cobb moves out of the way. Back-and-forth chops, Cobb with a delayed pump-handle overhead release suplex, cover, two-count.

Cobb with a superkick and a big lariat, but the momentum takes Cobb to the outside. Referee starts his count, but Cobb makes it back in time. Bit of a face-off as they swing away on each other. Taylor put on the top rope, Cobb follows up and looks for a superplex, Taylor fights it off, but Cobb then just throws Taylor across the ring, pin, one-count, standing moonsault, cover, two-count. Taylor up and plants Cobb hard to the mat, cover, two-count. Taylor with a headbutt, judo throw, heads to the second rope, big splash, cover, two. Taylor with some taunting smacks, Cobb with a slap, delayed german suplex with the bridge, two. Taylor up, lariat turns Cobb inside outside, followed up by a canadian destroyer, pin, two. Cobb back up, hits a somewhat weak tour of the islands, Taylor is still fighting to get up, Cobb hits another for the win.

Winner: Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

Mayu Iwatani with Sumie Sakai (c) vs. Kelly Klein (ROH Women of Honor World Championship)

Klein immediately attacks Iwatani after the bell rings, sending her opponent into the corner a couple times. Klein with a couple knee strikes to the head, shoulder tackle, ground and pound. Iwatani fights her way back up, hits two slingblades. Iwatani with a couple kicks, northern lights suplex, two-count. Iwatani heads to the second rope, hits a double stomp, kick, cover, two. Back and forth strikes that eventually flattens Iwatani, the champ is back up and they continue the strikes. Klein sends Iwatani out to the floor, booting her out to the floor again as she tries to get back in the ring.

German suplex on Klein, Iwatani takes a massive german suplex, gets back up though and swings away. Second rope moonsault, goes for a top rope moonsault, knees up though. Klein hits k-power, cover, two-count. Klein is getting frustrated now, big clothesline, Klein yelling at the ref a bit. Iwatani with the sneaky roll-up for the victory.

Winner: Mayu Iwatani via Pinfall

- Matt Taven comes to the ring and says he can't wait another moment, he can't stand the disrespect he's receiving as the "real" World Champion. He wants the match right now. Jay Lethal's music hits and the champion heads out.

Jay Lethal (c) vs. Matt Taven (ROH World Championship)

Lethal and Taven jaw a bit before they begin swinging away, Lethal with chops in the corner. Taven throws Lethal into the corner, Lethal fights back, but Taven lands a suplex, pin, two.

