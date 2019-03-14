ROH 17th Anniversary PPV will take place tomorrow from Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada. Remember to join us at 9 pm ET for live coverage!

Headlining the card is ROH World Champion Jay Lethal defending against Matt Taven. Also, the Women of Honor, TV, and Tag Team Titles will all be defended. Below is the full card for tomorrow's show.

ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Jay Lethal (c) vs. Matt Taven

ROH WOMEN OF HONOR WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Mayu Iwatani (c) vs. Kelly Klein

ROH WORLD TV CHAMPIONSHIP

Jeff Cobb (c) vs. Shane Taylor

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Briscoes (c) vs. PCO and Brody King

Bandido vs. Rush

Marty Scurll vs. Kenny King

Tracy Williams and Mark Haskins vs. TK O'Ryan and Vinny Marseglia

Jonathan Gresham vs. Silas Young

You can watch the show on traditional PPV, Fite.tv, or ROH HonorClub.