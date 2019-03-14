ROH 17th Anniversary PPV will take place tomorrow from Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada. Remember to join us at 9 pm ET for live coverage!
Headlining the card is ROH World Champion Jay Lethal defending against Matt Taven. Also, the Women of Honor, TV, and Tag Team Titles will all be defended. Below is the full card for tomorrow's show.
ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Jay Lethal (c) vs. Matt Taven
ROH WOMEN OF HONOR WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Mayu Iwatani (c) vs. Kelly Klein
ROH WORLD TV CHAMPIONSHIP
Jeff Cobb (c) vs. Shane Taylor
ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The Briscoes (c) vs. PCO and Brody King
Bandido vs. Rush
Marty Scurll vs. Kenny King
Tracy Williams and Mark Haskins vs. TK O'Ryan and Vinny Marseglia
Jonathan Gresham vs. Silas Young
You can watch the show on traditional PPV, Fite.tv, or ROH HonorClub.