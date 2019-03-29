Kevin Eck's Ring of Honor column, Eck's Files revealed the first set of participants for the Honor Rumble, which will be taking place at the G-1 Supercard pre-show. It was already announced by New Japan Pro Wrestling that Jushin Liger was going to be in the rumble.

The other participants so far are Kenny King, PJ Plack, The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas), and Cheeseburger. Eck did hint that there will be several surprises, including one competitor that has had numerous matches at Madison Square Garden and also defended a world title there.

G-1 Supercard will be taking place on April 6 at Madison Square Garden.

Below is the card so far:

* Jay White (c) v. Kazuchika Okada - IWGP Heavyweight Championship

* Jay Lethal (c) v. Marty Scurll v. Matt Taven - Ladder Match for the ROH World Championship

* Tetsuya Naito (c) v. Kota Ibushi - IWGP Intercontinental Championship

* Will Ospreay (c) v. Jeff Cobb (c) - Winner Takes All match for the NEVER Openweight and ROH TV TItle

* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa (c) v. Brody King and PCO (c) v. EVIL and SANADA v. The Briscoes - Winner Takes All match for the IWGP and ROH World Tag Team Titles

* Taiji Ishimori (c) v. Dragon Lee v. Bandido - IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

* Zack Sabre Jr. (c) v. Hiroshi Tanahashi - RPW British Heavyweight Championship

* Mayu Iwatani (c) v. Kelly Klein - Women of Honor World Championship

* Bully Ray v. TBA - New York Street Fight Open Challenge

* Rush v. Dalton Castle

* Honor Rumble (Pre-Show) - Jushin Liger, Kenny King, PJ Plack, The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas), and Cheeseburger.