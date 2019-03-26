Back in January, Flip Gordon sustained an MCL sprain at ROH Honor Reigns Supreme. He was initially expected to return to ROH on March 31 at Road to G1 Supercard in Baltimore.

Today, Ring of Honor released a statement that Flip Gordon re-injured his knee after competing in Northern Ireland for Over the Top Wrestling. The next day his knee was "locked up" and there's concern his injury will keep him out for four to six months.

Below is ROH's full statement: