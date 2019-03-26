Back in January, Flip Gordon sustained an MCL sprain at ROH Honor Reigns Supreme. He was initially expected to return to ROH on March 31 at Road to G1 Supercard in Baltimore.
Today, Ring of Honor released a statement that Flip Gordon re-injured his knee after competing in Northern Ireland for Over the Top Wrestling. The next day his knee was "locked up" and there's concern his injury will keep him out for four to six months.
Below is ROH's full statement:
Flip Gordon has re-injured his right knee and will not be able to appear at Road to G1 Supercard in Baltimore on March 31.
Gordon, who suffered an MCL tear in his knee during a match in January and was medically cleared to return to in-ring action last week, competed in a match in Northern Ireland for Over the Top Wrestling on March 24. When he woke up the following morning, his knee was "locked up."
He was able to make his flight home and visited his doctor this morning. There is concern that Gordon may have suffered a "bucket handle" meniscus tear, which would require surgery and keep him out of action for four-to-six months. The extent of the injury will not be known until the results of Gordon's MRI exam are in.
Gordon will still appear at G1 Supercard Festival of Honor on Friday, April 5 at Madison Square Garden's Hulu Theater as scheduled. For Full Schedule and Tickets, click here.