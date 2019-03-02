Caprice Coleman, Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. Jenny Rose, Sumie Sakai and Madison Rayne make their entrances.

Sumie Sakai vs. Jenny Rose vs. Madison Rayne

Sakai kicks Rose. Sakai connects with a forearm to Rayne. Sakai sends Rose into a shoulder block to Rayne. Sakai hits a Back Suplex on Rose. Rose eventually hits a Code-Breaker on Sakai. Rose hits a spear on Sakai. Rayne breaks a pin attempt by Rose on Sakai. Rayne hits a Northern Lights Suplex on Rose and pins her for a two count. Rayne hits a Cutter on Rose. Rayne hits a Cutter on Sakai. Rayne pins Sakai for a two count. Sakai hits a neck-breaker on Rayne. The fights spills out of the ring as Sakai hits a dropkick from off the apron on Rayne and Rose at ringside. Sakai rolls Rayne into the ring and pins her for a two count. Rayne blocks a Back Elbow attempt by Sakai. Rayne hits an Inverted DDT on Sakai. Rayne pins Sakai for the win.

Winner: Madison Rayne

A video package is shown recapping how the main event was setup last week with Lifeblood challenging Jay Lethal to find four partners for a 10-Man Tag Team Match.

Lifeblood's Tenille Dashwood has joined the commentary team. Lifeblood's David Finlay, Tracy Williams, Mark Haskins, Bandido & Juice Robinson make their entrances. Jonathan Gresham, Flip Gordon, Dalton Castle (with The Boys), ROH Television Champion Jeff Cobb & ROH World Champion Jay Lethal make their entrances.

LifeBlood (Juice Robinson, Tracy Williams, Mark Haskins, David Finlay, & Bandido) vs. Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Jeff Cobb, Dalton Castle, Flip Gordon & Jeff Cobb

Robinson and Lethal lock up. Lethal locks in headlock, Robinson sends him to the ropes. Lethal attempts a shoulder block, Robinson remains on his feet. Robinson locks in a headlock, Lethal sends him to the ropes. Robinson hits a shoulder block on Lethal. Later in the match, Robinson hits a Full Nelson Slam on Lethal. Gordon hits a missile dropkick from off the top rope on Robinson. Finlay Spears Gordon.

Castle hits a Bulldog on Finlay. Bandido hits a Gut-wrench Powerbomb on Castle. Gresham hits a Stunner and Enziguri on Bandido. Williams clotheslines Gresham. Cobb hits a Back Suplex and Standing Moonsault on Williams. Haskins hits a Running Kick on Cobb. Haskins hits a Suicide Dive to the outside on Cobb. Gordon hits a Senton from off the top turnbuckle on to everyone at ringside. Bandido hits a Twisted Placha from off the top turnbuckle onto everyone at ringside. Bandido rolls Lethal into the ring. Lethal hits a springboard dropkick on Bandido.

Gresham hits a Cutter on Haskins in the ring. Finlay and Robinson break a pin attempt by Lethal on Haskins. Castle is tagged in. Castle and Haskins exchange strikes. Castle hits a suplex on Haskins. Castle runs towards Haskins in the corner, Haskins gets his boot up. Castle catches Haskins coming off the turnbuckle and attempts his Bang-A-Rang finisher. Haskins reverses it into a Sharpshooter on Castle. Castle taps out.

Winners: LifeBlood (Juice Robinson, Tracy Williams, Mark Haskins, David Finlay, & Bandido)

Both teams shake hands after the match, with the exception of Castle. They hype next week's show as this one comes to a close.