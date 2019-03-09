ROH Television Champion Jeff Cobb is shown backstage after the usual ROH signature video package. Cobb talks about Silas Young having went through some worthy competitors to get a shot at his title. Cobb says that the question Young needs to ask himself, is if he's ever been on a tour of the islands. Cobb says that he will give him a first class tour.

Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana check in on commentary Silas Young and ROH Television Champion Jeff Cobb make their entrances.

ROH Television Championship Match:

Jeff Cobb (c) vs. Silas Young

Cobb takes Young to the mat with a waist-lock. They lock up. Cobb takes Young to the mat again with a leg lock. Cobb tackles Young to take him down again, Young rolls out of the ring heading into a commercial break.

Young eventually connects with a knee strike to Cobb. Young hits a neck-breaker on Cobb. Young pins Cobb for a two count. Young taunts Cobb. Cobb backs Young into the corner. Cobb drives his shoulder into Young several times. Cobb hits a Belly-To-Belly Suplex on Young. Cobb hits a Back Suplex on Young. Young blocks an attempt of Tour Of The Islands by Cobb with some elbow strikes. Cobb hits four German Suplexes on Young before sending him to the ropes. Cobb hits his Tour Of The Islands finisher on Young. Cobb pins Young for the win.

Winner: Jeff Cobb

ROH's 17th Anniversary Show is hyped.

The Kingdom's Vinny Marseglia and RUSH make their entrances.

RUSH vs. Vinny Marseglia

They exchange strikes and kicks. RUSH clotheslines Marseglia in the corner. Marseglia connects with a forearm to RUSH in the opposite corner. Marseglia hits a Side Russian Leg Sweep on RUSH. Later in the match, RUSH stomps on Marseglia in the corner. RUSH teases a Running Dropkick before kicking Marseglia in the face. RUSH hits a Suplex on Marseglia. RUSH pins Marseglia for a two count. Marseglia rolls RUSH up for a two count. RUSH hits a German Suplex on Marseglia. Marseglia hits a Side Effect on RUSH. Marseglia connects with a Pump Kick on RUSH. Marseglia hits a double under-hook back-breaker on RUSH. Marseglia pins RUSH for a two count. Marseglia runs towards RUSH, RUSH connects with a boot to Marseglia. Marseglia runs towards RUSH again. RUSH hits a Belly-To-Belly Suplex on Marseglia into the corner. RUSH hits a Running Dropkick on Marseglia in the corner. RUSH pins Marseglia for the win.

Winner: RUSH

RUSH celebrates his win heading into a commercial break.

The Kingdom's Matt Taven (with Vinny Marseglia & TK O'Ryan) comes to the ring for an pre-match promo. Taven has his purple ROH World Championship with him. Taven talks about his real beef being with the company putting Jay Lethal up on a pedestal. Taven talks about being a fighting Champion and talks about how he will defend the title against anyone right now, except Lethal because he hasn't earned it. Taven says that he makes the rules, because he's Matt Taven. Jonathan Gresham makes his entrance.

Matt Taven's Open Challenge:

Matt Taven vs. Jonathan Gresham

The referee ejects Vinny Marseglia & TK O'Ryan from ringside. Taven strikes Gresham before stomping him several times. Taven elbows Gresham. Taven chokes Gresham on the mat. They exchange waist-locks. Gresham connects with a knee to the elbow of Taven. Gresham locks in an Octopus on Taven. Marseglia & O'Ryan run back down to the ring. The referee calls for the bell and disqualification to end the match early.

Winner Via Disqualification: Jonathan Gresham

Marseglia & O'Ryan attack Gresham after the match. O'Ryan hits Gresham with the end of his bat. ROH World Champion Jay Lethal runs down to the ring. Lethal strikes O'Ryan. Lethal connects with a boot to Marseglia. Lethal and Taven exchange strikes. O'Ryan attacks Lethal. O'Ryan & Marseglia stomp on Lethal. Taven brings a table into the ring. LifeBlood's Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Bandido, Mark Haskins, Tracy Williams & Tenille Dashwood all run out to chase The Kingdom's Matt Taven, Vinny Marseglia & TK O'Ryan out of the ring. Mark Haskins grabs Matt Taven's purple ROH World Championship belt from ringside and brings it into the ring. Bandido and Juice Robinson stand at ringside exchanging words with The Kingdom in the entrance way. Dashwood grabs a microphone. Lethal has the purple title belt. Dashwood says that as long as this thing exists, it's like a slap in the face to all of them. Dashwood says that it's time that they destroy it. Lethal puts the purple title belt on the table in the ring. Lethal strikes the belt with O'Ryans baseball bat several times after spitting on it. Lethal then strikes the belt with Marseglia's ax several times. Lethal rips the plates off the purple title belt as the show comes to a close.