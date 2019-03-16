A recap of Jay Lethal and Lifeblood destroying Matt Taven's purple ROH World Championship last week is shown to open the show.

Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. The Kingdom's Vinny Marseglia & TK O'Ryan make their entrance. Marty Scurll & PCO make their entrance.

The Kingdom (Vinny Marseglia & TK O'Ryan) vs. Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll & PCO)

O'Ryan attacks PCO as Marseglia attacks Scurll. O'Ryan sends Scurll out of the ring. Marseglia & O'Ryan send PCO to the ropes. PCO hits a double clothesline on Marseglia & O'Ryan. Later in the match, Marseglia hits a Senton from off the top turnbuckle to the outside on PCO to send him through a table. PCO gets up. Scurll kicks Marseglia as he sets a chair on the apron. Marseglia clotheslines Scurll at ringside. O'Ryan hits a hip toss from off the top turnbuckle on PCO, PCO hits the chair on the apron on the way down. Marseglia hits a Side Effect on Scurll in the ring.

O'Ryan hits a Moonsault from off the top rope on Scurll before pinning him for a two count. Scurll fights out of a house of a thousand horses combination move attempt by Marseglia & O'Ryan. Scurll strikes O'Ryan. Scurll uppercuts Marseglia. PCO pulls O'Ryan out of the ring. Scurll powerbombs Marseglia. Scurll holds Marseglia in a Full Boston Crab as PCO hits a Leg Drop on him from the second rope. Marseglia rolls Scurll up for a two count. Scurll reverses a Side Russian Leg Sweep attempt into the Chicken-Wing submission on Marseglia. Marseglia taps out.

Winners: Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll & PCO

ROH's 17th Anniversary Show is hyped.

Holidead and ROH Women Of Honor World Champion Mayu Iwatani make their entrances.

Mayu Iwatani vs. Holidead

Holidead kicks Iwatani and attempts to send her to the ropes. Iwatani hits a spin-kick on Holdidead. Iwatani sends Holidead to the ropes. Iwatani hits a running spinning elbow strike on Holidead before pinning her for a two count. Iwatani eventually goes for a cross-body on Holidead. Holidead catches Iwatani and hits a spine-buster on her. Holidead pins Iwatani for a two count. Holidead clotheslines Iwatani. Sumie Sakai cheers Iwatani on from ringside. Holidead pins Iwatani for another two count. Iwatani escapes a powerbomb attempt by Holidead. Iwatani superkicks Holidead. Iwatani hits a Moonsault from off the top turnbuckle on Holidead. Iwatani pins Holidead for the win.

Winner: Mayu Iwatani

Kelly Klein comes into the ring after the match and grabs Iwatani's title. Camp Klein comes into the ring. Iwatani hits a spin-kick on a member of Camp Klein before hitting a hip toss on him as well. Klein has a stand-off with Iwatani. Iwatani takes her title back. ROH's 17th Anniversary Show is hyped again.

Kenny King and Dalton Castle (with The Boys) make their entrances.

Kenny King vs. Dalton Castle

Castle backs King into the corner. Castle locks a waist-lock in on King before slamming him to the mat. Castle eventually hits a DDT on King. Castle runs towards King in the corner. King elbows Castle in the face. King strikes Castle before elbowing him again. King and Castle both duck several clothesline attempts at each other before Castle connects with a clothesline to King. Castle hits a pair of Modified Suplexes on King. Castle connects with a knee strike to King.

Castle hits a bulldog on King. Castle pins King for a two count. Castle ducks a spin-kick attempt by King. Castle hits a Gut-wrench Bomb on King. Castle pins King for another two count. King rolls out of the ring. King strikes one of The Boys. King sends the other Boy into the ring, which distracts Castle. King comes back into the ring. King hits his Royal Flush finisher on Castle. King pins Castle for the win.

Winner: Kenny King

King grabs a microphone after the match. King talks about making a former World Champion and everyone's favorite peacock bend the knee. King warns Marty Scurll that when he flies into his hometown, he's going to whoop whoop that on that s---.

ROH's 17th Anniversary Show is hyped again.

Matt Taven is in the ring with a microphone. Taven calls Jay Lethal a coward. Taven calls Lethal out to come to the ring. ROH World Champion Jay Lethal comes to the ring. O'Ryan & Marseglia run down to the ring. Lethal is attacked by The Kingdom. Riccaboni says that Lifeblood isn't here this week. Taven rips the pants and shirt off of Lethal. Taven chops Lethal several times. Marseglia & O'Ryan get a table and bring it in to the ring. Jonathan Gresham runs down to the ring. Gresham strikes Taven, Marseglia & O'Ryan. Marseglia & O'Ryan hit their house of a thousand horses combination move on Gresham. Lethal is put on the table by O'Ryan & Marseglia. Taven hits an Elbow Drop from off the top rope on Lethal to send him through the table. The Kingdom stands tall as the show comes to a close.