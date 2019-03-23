Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. Shinobi Shadow Squad's Cheeseburger, Eli Isom & Ryan Nova make their entrance. Silas Young and The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) make their entrances.

Shinobi Shadow Squad (Cheeseburger, Eli Isom & Ryan Nova) vs. Silas Young & The Briscoes (Mark & Jay)

Jay and Isom lock up and exchange waist-locks. Isom takes Jay to the mat. Jay locks in a headlock, Isom sends him to the ropes. Jay hits a shoulder block on Isom. Isom eventually hits eventually connects with several elbow strikes to the face of Jay. Isom hits the ropes. Jay catches Isom in a Fireman's Carry position. Jay hits a Death Valley Driver on Isom. Mark hits his Froggy-bow finisher on Isom from off the top rope.

Jay pins Isom for a two count. Isom fights out of a Jay-Driller attempt by Jay. Isom sends Jay into Mark. Isom hits a Brainbuster on Jay. Isom pins Jay for a two count. Isom hits an Ensiguri on Jay. Isom hits the ropes. Jay superkicks Isom. Mark sweeps the legs of Isom as Jay clotheslines him. Jay hits a Jay-Driller on Isom. Mark prevents Cheeseburger and Nova from getting in the ring. Jay pins Isom for the win.

Winners: Silas Young & The Briscoes (Mark & Jay)

Next week's NWA National Championship Match between Willie Mack and Rhett Titus is hyped.

Brian Johnson & Joe Keys are in the ring. Johnson has a microphone. Johnson trashes the crowd. The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas) make their entrance. Milonas gets on the microphone and says that they are The Bouncers. Bruiser gets on the microphone and says that they are here to kick some ass and drink some beer.

Brian Johnson & Joe Keys vs. The Bouncers (Brian Milonas & Beer City Bruiser)

Keys pushes Bruiser. Bruiser slaps Keys. Bruiser hits an Atomic Drop on Keys. Bruiser chops Keys several times in the corner. Keys tags Johnson in. Johnson strikes Bruiser several times before hitting the ropes. Bruiser connects with an elbow to Johnson. Keys pulls the leg of Bruiser from ringside. Johnson attacks Bruiser from behind. Later in the match, Milonas is tagged in.

Milonas clotheslines Johnson. Milonas splashes Johnson in the corner. Milonas hits a modified spine-buster on Johnson. Keys attacks Milonas from behind. Milonas hits a modified spine-buster on Keys. Bruiser holds Johnson for Milonas to hit a Leg Drop from off the turnbuckles on him. Milonas pins Johnson for the win.

Winners: The Bouncers (Brian Milonas & Beer City Bruiser)

Next week's NWA National Championship Match between Willie Mack and Rhett Titus is hyped again.

Thunder Rosa (with Holidead) and Madison Rayne (with Sumie Sakai) make their entrances.

Thunder Rosa vs. Madison Rayne

Rayne takes Thunder Rosa to the mat and strikes her several times. Rayne slams Thunder Rosa's head off the top turnbuckle. Rayne clothelines Thunder Rosa. Thunder Rosa eventually connects with an elbow strike to Rayne in the corner. Thunder Rosa hits a snapmare on Rayne before pinning her for a two count. Thunder Rosa chops Rayne.

Rayne spears Thunder Rosa. Rayne connects with a Running Forearm to Thunder Rosa. Rayne hits a cross-body from the second rope on Thunder Rosa. Rayne hits an Ensiguri on Thunder Rosa before pinning her for a two count. Thunder Rosa hits a Spinning Gory Special on Rayne. Thunder Rosa pins Rayne for a two count. Rayne reverses a Powerslam into a Reverse DDT on Thunder Rosa. Rayne pins Thunder Rosa for the win.

Winner: Madison Rayne

Rocky Romero and Zack Sabre Jr. make their entrances.

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Rocky Romero

Romero hits a dropkick on Sabre after an exchange of mat wrestling. Sabre eventually reverses a knee strike attempt into an STF on Romero. Romero gets to the ropes. Sabre drives his boot into Romero. Romero strikes Sabre several times. Romero drives his hip into Sabre. Romero sets Sabre across the top rope in the corner. Romero drives his knee into Sabre. Sabre rolls to the apron. Romero dropkicks Sabre as he attempts to come back into the ring. Romero slaps the chest of Sabre. Romero hits a springboard dropkick to the back of Sabre.

Romero pins Sabre for a two count. Romero connects with several forearms to Sabre. Sabre uppercuts Romero. Romero hits a Running Sliced Bread on Sabre. Romero pins Sabre for a two count. Romero goes for Sliced Bread again. Romero doesn't hit it, but lands on his feet. Sabre locks in his Hurrah submission on Romero. Romero taps out.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr.

They hype next week's show as this one comes to a close.