Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. Dalton Castle & The Boys make their entrance. Lifeblood's Bandido, Tracy Williams & Juice Robinson (with Tenille Dashwood) make their entrance.

Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Lifeblood (Juice Robinson, Bandido & Tracy Williams)

Robinson and Castle lock up. Castle locks in a headlock on Robinson. Robinson sends Castle to the ropes. Castle pushes Robinson out of the ring. Castle teases a dive to the outside before doing a strut in the ring. Robinson comes back into the ring. Robinson sends Castle out of the ring. Robinson teases a dive to the outside before doing a strut of his own. Castle rolls Robinson up for a two count. Later in the match, one of The Boys connects with an Ensiguri to Robinson. Robinson no sells a springboard forearm by The Boy. Robinson tags Bandido in. Bandido kicks The Boy.

Bandido hits the ropes, Castle grabs briefly grabs Bandido from the apron and holds him for The Boy to kick him. Bandido breaks free, causing The Boy to kick Castle. Bandido flips over the top rope in to a Hurricanruna on Castle at ringside. Bandido sets The Boy on the second rope and hits a Moonsault. Castle breaks a pin attempt on The Boy by Bandido. Williams pulls the top rope down for Robinson to send Castle out of the ring. Castle sends Williams into the ringside barrier. Castle connects with a Back Elbow to Bandido before clotheslining him. Castle connects with a boot to Robinson. Bandido throws one of The Boys into Castle to send him out of the ring. Bandido hits a spin-kick on The Boy. Bandido hits his 21-Plex finisher on The Boy before pinning him for the win.

Winners: Lifeblood (Juice Robinson, Bandido & Tracy Williams)

The ROH World Championship Ladder Match between Jay Lethal, Matt Taven and Marty Scurll at G1 Supercard is hyped.

Rhett Titus and NWA National Champion Willie Mack make their entrances.

NWA National Championship Match:

Willie Mack (c) vs. Rhett Titus

They lock up. Mack backs Titus into the corner. Titus briefly locks in a waist-lock on Mack. They exchange wrist-locks. Mack eventually hits a Thesz Leg Drop to take Titus to the mat. Mack clotheslines Titus. Mack connects with a spinning elbow to Titus. Mack hits a scoop slam on Titus. Mack connects with a running boot to Titus in the corner. Mack hits an inverted cannonball on Titus in the corner. Titus rolls out of the ring. Mack hits a Senton to the outside on Titus. Titus spikes Mack's neck on the top rope. As Titus approaches Mack, Mack catches him with a Samoan Drop. Mack hits a Standing Moonsault on Titus. Mack kicks Titus and hits a Stunner on him. Mack goes to the top rope. Mack hits a Frog Splash on Titus. Mack pins Titus for the win.

Winner: Willie Mack

Bully Ray's Open Challenge for G1 Supercard is hyped.

Coast 2 Coast's LSG & Shaheem Ali make their entrance. Jonathan Gresham & ROH World Champion Jay Lethal make their entrances.

Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham vs. Coast 2 Coast (LSG & Shaheem Ali)

Ali and Lethal lock up. They exchange wrist-locks. Lethal locks in a headlock on Ali. Ali sends Lethal to the ropes. Lethal hits a shoulder block on Ali. Later in the match, Ali and Gresham exchange strikes. Lethal dropkicks LSG off the apron. Ali clotheslines Graham. Gresham kicks Ali's knee out. Lethal hits a powerbomb on Ali. Gresham locks in a Figure Four on Ali. LSG dodges a cross-body attempt by Lethal at ringside. LSG breaks the submission by Gresham on Ali. LSG runs towards Gresham. Gresham dumps LSG over the top rope to ringside. Lethal hits a Suicide Dive on Ali as Gresham hits a Suicide Dive on LSG. Lethal rolls Ali back into the ring. Lethal rolls Gresham into a Cornette Cutter on Ali. Gresham pins Ali for the win.

Winners: Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham

Both teams shake hands after the match.

A promo is shown for G1 Supercard as the show comes to a close.