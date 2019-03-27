- Above, NWA National Champion Willie Mack defended his title against Rhett Titus. Near the end of the match, Mack hit a frog splash to retain the title.

- AXS TV—the exclusive U.S. broadcast home for New Japan Pro Wrestling—is proud to announce it will premiere a two-part special from the sold-out G1 Supercard, a co-promotion between Ring of Honor and NJPW at Madison Square Garden, on Friday, April 12 and Friday, April 19 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The card features IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada, and ROH World Champion Jay Lethal vs. Matt Taven vs. Marty Scurll in a Ladder Match.

- Below, Dalton Castle hyped up his G1 Supercard Festival event, "An Afternoon with Dalton Castle." The G1 Supercard Festival takes place on Friday, April 5 at the Hulu Theater in MSG from 10 am until 6 pm featuring numerous on-stage events, fan Q&As, a G1 Supercard Press Conference, and more.