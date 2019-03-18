- Tonight's WWE RAW saw WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix announce that she is ready to come out of retirement for a match at WrestleMania 35 with WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley. We've noted how there's been speculation on Phoenix and Natalya teaming to face Banks and Bayley plus Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka, and others, in a multi-team match for the titles. It could end up being a Fatal 4 Way with The IIconics added in as Banks and Bayley are confirmed for this week's WWE SmackDown episode to confront them.

Above is video from the RAW segment that saw Banks and Bayley confirm their SmackDown appearance before they mixed it up with Phoenix and Natalya. Below is video from Natalya's singles match with Banks, which saw interference from Jax and Snuka.

- It was announced to fans at this week's RAW from the Allstate Arena in Chicago that WWE NXT "Takeover: War Games III" will take place at the same venue during WWE Survivor Series 2009 weekend on Saturday, November 23. The following line-up was shown on the big screen:

* Friday, November 22 - SmackDown on Fox

* Saturday, November 23 - NXT "Takeover: War Games III"

* Sunday, November 24 - WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view

* Monday, November 25 - RAW

- Tonight's RAW also Drew McIntyre issue a WrestleMania 35 challenge to Roman Reigns. The storyline was that Reigns was not cleared to appear on this week's RAW due to the beating he took from McIntyre last week. Below are a few shots from Drew's promo on RAW: