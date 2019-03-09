- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring Roman Reigns' greatest moments. The group included: The Shield's debut, defeating The Undertaker at WrestleMania, and making his return to WWE after his leukemia went into remission. The Shield will team up on tomorrow's Fastlane PPV against Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Baron Corbin.

- Today, former three-time WWE Women's Champion and two-time WWE Divas Champion, Melina, turns 40 years old. Other birthdays today include: Rick Steiner (58) and Tiger Ali Singh (48).

Make up by @krystalKmakeup. Ready to celebrate my birthday eve tonight and I was lucky enough to find Krystal. You are gorgeous and talented! I'm so lucky to have met you!!! pic.twitter.com/MWNU4HpTyZ — MELINA (@RealMelina) March 8, 2019

- Last night, Liv Morgan tweeted out "11:11" and followed up with an explanation of what that number meant to her. Morgan wrote, "From the ages of 5-18 (I know) I wished every night on 11:11 that I would grow up and be in the WWE. The genuine belief that I would do it saved my life. #Manifest Believe In yourself a little more, it's like magic."

11:11 — LIV Morgan ???? (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) March 9, 2019