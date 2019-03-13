It has been a whirlwind last few months for WWE RAW superstar Roman Reigns. From announcing he had leukemia in October of 2018 to his in-ring return last Sunday at WWE Fastlane, Reigns only had one thing in mind throughout his recovery: His family. Reigns recently spoke to the Los Angeles Times to discuss him being concerned for his daughter throughout his recovery, as well as naysayers believing this diagnosis was not real.

The biggest thing for Reigns was hearing the news directly from him, saying she's at an age where it's easy to understand misguided reports online and from fans, as well as what role his wife played.

"I've been with my wife since college, so she has been through this whole process with me," Reigns said. "My big concern was my daughter, who is 11. So she's right at that age where she's hearing all those misguided opinions and hearing different things from different people. I thought that as long as she hears it from me, 'This is what is going on with Dad, and I don't want you to worry,' that she would be OK. And she's been great."

While Reigns has accomplished pretty much everything there is to do in WWE, including multiple WWE World Heavyweight and Universal Championships combined, the biggest thing for him is protecting his family, but he talked about learning to put himself and his health before other people being okay, especially when it comes to his health.

"It's hard, because as fathers and providers we want to protect," Reigns stated. "I'm so used to putting them in front of me and putting everyone first and making sure everything is OK. I learned it's OK to sometimes put ourselves first when it comes to our health because then we can get healthy and take care of everyone else again."

Reigns is coming off a victory this past Sunday at WWE Fastlane in a six-man tag team match, reuniting with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose against Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. It will be interesting to see what Reigns does for WrestleMania, which takes place on Sunday, April 7th.