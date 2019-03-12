- The IIconics, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, continue to call out WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley. Above is video from this week's WWE SmackDown episode where The IIconics said Banks and Bayley can't run from them forever, and if they're looking for their next title defense then The IIconics is where it's at. After appearing on WWE NXT and RAW since winning the titles, Banks and Bayley are expected to make an appearance on the blue brand soon.

- Local TV advertisements in Chicago during tonight's WWE SmackDown listed The Shield for next Monday's RAW from the Allstate Arena. While these new local ads had The Shield listed for next Monday's dark main event, it's worth noting that Roman Reigns is no longer being advertised for RAW on the WWE website or the arena website, after initially being advertised. The arena website lists Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin as the dark main event, along with Finn Balor vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley.

- We've noted how it appears Braun Strowman is headed for a WrestleMania 35 mini-feud with comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost of Saturday Night Live. Braun indicated on this week's RAW that he will be appearing on an upcoming SNL episode to confront the two comedians, who will be serving as WrestleMania 35 special correspondents at the big event. Braun destroyed a car that they sent to him as a gift this week, following their altercation last week, and the storyline is that Braun is headed to SNL to deliver "these hands" to the Weekend Update co-stars.

In an update on the feud, Jost, who Strowman jacked up against the wall last week, has changed his Twitter bio to anger The Monster Among Men. Jost's Twitter bio now reads like this: "SNL, WWE, mentor figure to Braun Strowman"

Jost also tweeted Strowman and wrote, "Hey @BraunStrowman not to make a big fuss, but that was a rental and I didn't pay for insurance. Maybe I can send you my Venmo info and you can reimburse me? PS are you watching The Bachelor? Crazy! See you soon amigo! #GetTheseFriends"

You can see Jost's tweet to Strowman below, along with a tweet he made in response to Stephanie McMahon:

