- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Sting is celebrating his 60th birthday today. To celebrate, WWE included The Stinger's World Championship victories in the latest episode of WWE Milestones, seen above.

- Roman Reigns is scheduled to return to WWE TV on Monday's RAW from Boston. The storyline for this week was that Reigns not cleared for RAW due to last week's attack by Drew McIntyre. McIntyre issued a WrestleMania 35 challenge to Reigns this week and Reigns will likely accept that challenge on Monday.

The TD Garden in Boston is advertising McIntyre vs. Finn Balor vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley, plus Baron Corbin vs. Braun Strowman for Monday's RAW. These will likely be dark main events if they happen.

- It was announced a few months back that WWE Co-President Michelle Wilson was included in the 2019 class of Multichannel News' Wonder Women list. The list honors female leaders in media. Executives on the list were honored today with a celebration at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City.

As seen below, Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter today and congratulated Wilson, calling her an inspiration. She wrote, "Congratulations to Michelle Wilson, @WWE's Co-President, on being named to the 2019 class of Multichannel News' #WonderWomen recognizing female leaders in media. Well-deserved, you are an inspiration to me and so many others!"