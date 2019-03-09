One of the most polarizing figures in professional wrestling today, WWE superstar Roman Reigns is in the conversation of being the "face of WWE." A former WWE Champion and WWE Universal Champion, Reigns spoke in the interview above how the pressure is on him now to be "the guy" now that long-time superstar John Cena, also considered the "face of WWE," is a part-time performer.

"I do believe I've always been the face of WWE," Roman said. "[With] a huge name like John Cena no longer being a full-time performer, I think there's as much, if not more, pressure on me to do my job at a high level."

The two men declared as the faces of WWE would do battle with one another on at No Mercy in 2017, with Reigns taking the victory after a competitive matchup. While many deemed that match as one that would decide who the face is moving forward, Reigns talked about how everyone could believe that they also face the pressure of being the face of the company.

"I also think it's across the locker room, you know, I'm not the only guy that feels that way," Reigns said. "I guarantee you Seth Rollins feels the exact same way I feel, he feels that same pressure to perform, and to keep our product at a a premium."

Reigns is one of many Florida-bred superstars that were excited to find out WrestleMania 36 will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. When it comes to his dream match for the event next year, he would bring up his former WWE Tag Team Championship partner, as well as who he believes will win the Universal Championship at this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

"I think I'd like to close the show, and I think I'd like to wrestle Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship," Reigns said. "I'd like to get my rematch one year from now."

Reigns will team with Rollins and Dean Ambrose one more time as The Shield to face the team of Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley in a six-man tag team match this Sunday at WWE Fastlane from The Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, which will stream live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on the WWE Network.