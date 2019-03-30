Roman Reigns apparently fired a shot at Conor McGregor while promoting WrestleMania 35 on ESPN Deportes this week.

There has been some speculation on Conor possibly making appearances for WWE in the future after the UFC fighter apparently announced his retirement from MMA earlier this week. When asked about Conor possibly signing with WWE, The Big Dog said they have a spot for him - WWE 205 Live.

"Man, we got the best spot on 205 Live. He is a cruiserweight, no doubt, and we'll let him go in there and flip with all those guys," Reigns said.

For what it's worth, McGregor was last billed at 155 pounds by UFC as he fought in the 146-155 pound lightweight division.

Reigns also commented on former New England Patriots player Rob Gronkowski possibly signing with WWE now that he's retired from the NFL. Reigns said, "I don't know. You know, it's hard to tell with him. He seems like a crazy enough guy, he seems like he's wild enough, and he has a great personality. He's clearly a great athlete."

Below is a clip of Reigns commenting on Gronk and Conor: