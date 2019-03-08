Roman Reigns has had an undoubtedly eventful year. After announcing his second battle with leukemia and relinquishing the WWE Universal Title back in late October 2018, Reigns returned to TV full-time on the February 25 edition of RAW to announce that his leukemia is now in remission.

With WrestleMania on the horizon and no clear opponent set for Reigns going in to next month's event, Reigns told Planeta Wrestling that he's remained indifferent about who he will be facing. For him, just being able to compete on "The Grandest Stage Of Them All" once more with a fellow WWE superstar is enough to keep Reigns enthusiastic.

"I don't really have anyone to narrow it down to at this point anymore because I've wrestled a lot of different, great characters, a lot of awesome men," Reigns said. "Right now, I think just where I'm at in my career, just being able to be in the ring and share that stage with anybody.

"Obviously, someone who's put some time and there's got to be a rhyme and a reason why they're there, but to be able to share that moment with anybody, any performer, I think that's a special moment because we all hold WrestleMania - whether it's the main event or, hell, even the pre-show - just being a part of that Sunday is special."

Reigns is excited for whoever he does ultimately end up facing at this year's "Show of Shows", and he hopes that he gets an opportunity to elevate a performer past the pre-show or lower card matches.

"There's guys who have been - they just haven't quite made it, and they've been on the pre-show, or they've been in the battle royale, or they haven't quite been in the match they wanted or deserved," Reigns said. "When they do get that, the sensation that you feel, the gratitude you feel is overwhelming. And for me to be able to experience that with someone who is going through that, I would really enjoy that."

For Reigns, winning major titles and headlining PPVs doesn't hold the same weight as it used to. He now finds satisfaction in the simple fact that he's able to still compete inside a WWE ring.

"That type of perspective has changed for me," Reigns explained. "It used to be about all these giant moments, and checking off these goal boxes, and doing all these things on my bucket list. But now, I think one of the huge things for me is just slowing it down and living in the moment, and just taking those few seconds we have out there, those few minutes we have out there, and just really enjoying them. Let my hair down and enjoying that moment, enjoying the process of going through it all."

Roman Reigns will join forces with Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose to form "The Shield" in a six-man tag team match against Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, & Drew McIntyre at WWE Fastlane this Sunday.

You can listen to the full interview in the video above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Planeta Wrestling with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.