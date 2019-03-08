As previously noted, Roman Reigns took some time to speak with Talksport.com. During the interview, Reigns discussed the possibility of WWE ever having an off-season.

Reigns keeps an open mind concerning the benefits that an off-season could bring to not only the WWE superstars, but to the creative aspects of being a star as well. Reigns believes that lightening up the schedule a bit could result in less injuries from the performers after they have increased recovery time.

"We do it the way we do it, and I'm never opposed to trying something new. This formula has worked and Sports Entertainment is a 'what have you done for me lately' industry," Reigns admitted. "Unfortunately, we don't have an off-season like most sports, or other kinds of forms of entertainment or competition, but, you know, I think if we could make it work. It would give a great benefit to our performers and our fans as well. It would definitely give our performers another couple of months, if not a full quarter, to rest and recover, not only just from a physical standpoint, but creatively."

From a creative perspective, Reigns' belief is that better character development would result from superstars being given down-time to really hone in on who their character is. If things were to remain the same and continue on a year-round schedule, Reigns is determined to keep up with it every step of the way.

"When you go year-round, we're always trying to evolve, trying to grow as far as our stories and our character goes and when you're doing it over and over and over it can be tough," Reigns continued. "I think that's what makes WWE and its superstars so tough and it's an accomplishment to get to where we are. Only we can handle this and we've proved it, so it's just a part of the gig. I don't think it's something that shouldn't be looked into, but if the schedule stays the same I'm gonna be the guy that'll run it."

Roman Reigns will join Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins to reform "The Shield" in a six-man tag team match against Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre at this Sunday's WWE Fastlane PPV.

Source: talksport.com