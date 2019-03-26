- Above is post-RAW video of Finn Balor talking to the WWE camera about facing WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 35, and if he's ready for Lashley.

"You know, nothing that's worth having ever comes easy," Balor said. "But the question is not if I'm ready for Bobby Lashley, the question is, is Bobby Lashley ready for Finn Balor?"

- WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle's Farewell Tour will continue on next Monday's RAW for the WrestleMania 35 go-home show as he faces Rey Mysterio. Angle will face AJ Styles on this week's SmackDown and then Baron Corbin at WrestleMania. Below is the updated line-up for next week's RAW, the final RAW before the biggest show of the year:

* The Riott Squad vs. Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey

* Rey Mysterio vs. Kurt Angle

* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar returns to address Seth Rollins

- As noted, this week's RAW saw Roman Reigns accept the WrestleMania 35 challenge from Drew McIntyre. Reigns took to Twitter after RAW and issued a warning to McIntyre.

Reigns wrote, "If you thought you knew anything about running my yard or about me...you were wrong. Challenge accepted."

You can see Reigns' tweet below: