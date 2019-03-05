- The dark segment after last night's WWE RAW went off the air in Philadelphia saw RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey return to the ring for another attack on Becky Lynch. You can see video from the segment above.

As noted, the ending to this week's Fastlane go-home edition of RAW saw Rousey turn heel by crashing the segment that would have made Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair official for Fastlane with the vacant RAW Women's Title on the line. Rousey claimed her title and destroyed Lynch after cutting a promo on the fans. Lynch vs. Flair will still take place at Fastlane and if Lynch wins, she will be added to Flair vs. Rousey at WrestleMania 35 to make it a Triple Threat, which has been the plan all along. If Lynch loses on Sunday, she is "done," according to Stephanie McMahon.

- WWE paid tribute to actor Luke Perry on their website after the "Beverly Hills, 90210" actor passed away at the age of 52 on Monday. Perry reportedly suffered a massive stroke last week and was unable to recover. Perry is the father of AEW star Jungle Boy, who has made a name for himself on the indies as of late. Perry often attended indie events to watch his son wrestle.

As WWE noted in their tribute seen below, Perry also often attended WWE events in the Los Angeles area, appeared with The Miz on SmackDown in 2006 for a Divas Search segment, and then appeared on The Edge & Christian Show in 2016. Below is WWE's full announcement on Perry's passing:

Luke Perry passes away WWE is saddened to learn that "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Riverdale" star Luke Perry has passed away at age 52. Perry was a noted fan of sports-entertainment who was frequently spotted at ringside for Los Angeles-area WWE events. He once shared the ring with The Miz on SmackDown and even appeared on an episode of The Edge & Christian Show in 2016. The decorated actor once described watching WWE as one of the easiest ways for him to feel like a kid again. "More than anything else, this takes me right back to my childhood," Perry said in a WWE.com interview in 2007. WWE extends its condolences to Perry's family, friends and fans.

- Seth Rollins took to Twitter after this week's RAW and reacted to the official reunion of The Shield. He wrote, "Let's ride! #onelasttime"

Rollins, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose reunited on RAW and will now do battle together at Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view against Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin. This could be the final match for The Shield if Ambrose ends up leaving WWE when his contract expires in April.

You can see Rollins' full tweet below: