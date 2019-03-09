A meme from Ronda Rousey's now-infamous episode of Ronda on the Road has been going around, and Rousey, herself is joining in on the fun by teasing the WWE fans. Rousey shared the meme on her Twitter and captioned it: "You're A Mark. You Know That, Right?"

Ronda Rousey has also been active on Twitter responding to Becky Lynch's post from March 8. The post features a picture of Ronda Rousey's face photoshopped on the body of Britney Spears during the pop singer's 2007 meltdown with the added caption: "Ronnie since The Man came around. If you can't hack it, get your jacket."

Rousey responded with a GIF and a simple, "Tweet about it b----."

Ronnie since The Man came around.



If you can't hack it, get your jacket. pic.twitter.com/XEQf4UYE4t — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 8, 2019