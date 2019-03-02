On this week's RAW, Ronda Rousey demanded to speak with Vince McMahon about pulling Becky Lynch out of her WrestleMania match and replacing her with Charlotte.

Stephanie McMahon would come to the ring to talk Rousey down, Rousey would eventually tell Stephanie that Vince needs to make "the right decision" and left the WWE RAW Women's Championship in the ring.

In her latest Ronda on the Road, Rousey was asked about what she would do next after leaving the title behind. She said ultimately if she's not happy, leaving WWE is not a problem for her.

"The thing is, I love this job," Rousey said. "I really love this job. But I don't need it at all. Not in the least little bit. So, the second I'm not happy, I reserve the right to walk out the door and live happily ever after with the love of my life. And, The Authority—so they are called in this company—are just used to bullying everyone around. And like I said, they give them just enough for them to live a lavish lifestyle, but still have to come back. I don't."

