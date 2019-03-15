- Above is a new WWE Now video with Ryan Pappolla looking at The Shield's farewell address from Monday's RAW, plus Twitter reactions from fans and Drew McIntyre.

- The Bella Twins will be hosting a "Splash Into Swim" event for Scottsdale Fashion Week in Scottsdale, Arizona on Friday, March 22. Nia Jax and Paige will also be appearing at the event, which will feature swimwear from The Bella Twins' Birdiebee clothing line. The event runs from 8pm until 2am at The WET Deck inside The W Scottsdale. $20 entry tickets, $50 general admission tickets and $95 VIP front row tickets are available at ScottsdaleFashionWeek.com.

- Rusev revealed on Twitter that he and Lana will battle rap against Mark Cuban on next Wednesday's episode of Drop The Mic on TNT. He tweeted the following on the appearance: