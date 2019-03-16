WWE revealed Kofi Kingston's Gauntlet Match will kick-off this Tuesday's SmackDown.

As noted, Vince McMahon announced last week if Kingston can make it through Randy Orton, WWE US Champion Samoa Joe, The Bar, and Erick Rowan, he will get his WWE Championship match against Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35.

Earlier today it was also announced The Miz will respond to Shane McMahon who called him out on last week's episode of SmackDown while also setting up a match against The Miz at WrestleMania. After losing to The Usos at WWE Fastlane, Shane turned on his former partner by attacking him after the match.