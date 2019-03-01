- Above is a WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at Seth Rollins' new coffee shop in his hometown of Davenport, Iowa. Rollins co-owns the shop, called 329 Dport, with a local couple. The shop is located at 502 West 3rd Street, and is open 7 days a week - from 6:30am until 5pm Monday through Friday and from 8am until 3pm on the weekend. The shop is located near The Black & Brave Wrestling Academy, which Rollins co-owns with Marek Brave.

- WWE stock was up 2.25% today, closing at $85.58 per share. Today's high was $86.61 and the low was $84.16.

- Create-A-Pro Wrestling has announced the first post-WWE booking for Tye Dillinger, who is bringing back the name he first used on the indies years ago - Shawn Spears. Dillinger also used this name when he worked WWE's developmental territories at Ohio Valley Wrestling and Florida Championship Wrestling from 2006-2008. He would use the Gavin Spears name when he debuted for WWE's ECW brand in 2008, where he worked until being released in January 2009.

Dillinger will be in action at the Create-A-Pro event in Lynbrook, NY on Friday, May 31. Create-A-Pro is the school and promotion ran by WWE's Curt Hawkins and WrestlePro's Pat Buck.

As noted earlier today, Dillinger took to Twitter today, one week after his WWE release, and announced that he is now accepting bookings for wrestling events after May 31, which is six days after AEW Double Or Nothing. He is taking bookings for signings and other appearances now. Promoters can e-mail him at [email protected] for more information.

We are thrilled to announce the first post WWE Independent match for Shawn Spears (fka Tye Dillinger). Event tickets and Meet and Greet tickets are available now for Create A Pro Wrestling on May 31st, 2019.



Don't miss out because these will go FAST!https://t.co/qC4RgN3l9I pic.twitter.com/Jo73jDlEpB — Create A Pro (@CreateAPro) March 1, 2019