- Above is the four-hour livestream that WWE aired on Friday featuring 20 of the greatest WrestleMania matches to happen from WrestleMania 19 to today.

- The WWE NXT "Takeover: New York" pre-show is currently scheduled to begin at 6pm ET next Friday night on the WWE Network. The main show will begin at 7pm ET and is scheduled to run until 10pm ET.

After Takeover goes off the air, WWE will premiere a new documentary on SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. This will be the seventh WWE Chronicle episode. The others focus on Roman Reigns, Paige, Becky Lynch, Dean Ambrose, Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe. Below is the synopsis for the one-hour special on Flair:

"Follow Charlotte Flair on The Road to WrestleMania as she becomes one of the first women to main event The Show of Shows."

- Below is video of Seth Rollins cutting a backstage promo on his WrestleMania 35 match with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, while backstage at the WWE Supershow live event in Pikeville, KY. Last night's live event saw Rollins and Dean Ambrose take a loss to Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin.

"9 days out from WrestleMania, where am I at? Pikeville, Kentucky, getting ready," Rollins said. "Where was I this week? I was at my wrestling school, in the ring getting ready. The biggest match of my life, against Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship in 9 days. Let me tell you something, I am more ready, more focused than I have ever been in my entire career because it's not just me, this isn't just for me, this is for all of us. Brock Lesnar has held that Universal Title hostage for too long. He's held this industry hostage for too long, and I will not stand for it anymore. So, you wanna know if I'm ready for The Beast, the world wants to know if I'm ready for The Beast. You know what? I'm not just ready for The Beast, I am ready to slay The Beast."