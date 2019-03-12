- Last night's WWE RAW saw Drew McIntyre destroy Roman Reigns and then defeat Dean Ambrose in a Falls Count Anywhere main event. Above is video of Cathy Kelley talking to McIntyre after the show. Cathy asked Drew about the win over Ambrose and he responded by mocking The Shield, who gave their farewell address on RAW. He said, "Sierra. Hotel. India. Echo. Lima. Delta."

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if Batista will regret provoking Triple H into the No Holds Barred match at WrestleMania 35. As of this writing, 56% voted, "No. He got what he wanted, and will live with whatever happens next." The rest went with, "Yes. He hasn't competed in years and a No Holds Barred Match plays into The Game's strengths more than his."

- As noted, next week's WWE RAW from Chicago will see WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar return to further the WrestleMania 35 feud with Seth Rollins. Rollins took to Twitter today and said he's ready to fight next week.

He wrote, "Lesnar on #RAW next week....Chicago, I hope you're down to do the talking for me because I'm ready to do the fighting for all of us. Time to let 'em know."

You can see Rollins' full tweet below: