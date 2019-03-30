- The video above is the newest episode of UpUpDownDown, straight from their YouTube page. In the video, Jey Uso proclaims himself "MR. UUDD MVP" before the UUDD Championship Tournament Finals begin.

- According to PWInsider, Miz & Mrs. will be returning on April 2 on the USA Network at 10 p.m. EST and the first five episodes will be titled as such: "Baby's First SummerSlam" (4/2), "Mr. Mizanin's Neighborhood" (4/9), "Miz & Maryse Alone Time" (4/16), "Shop 'Til You Draft" (4/23), and "Three Dudes And A Baby" (4/30).

- Seth Rollins shared a tweet about his previous match with WWE Universal Championship Brock Lesnar at Battleground on July 19, 2015. Rollins explained that he keeps the poster as a reminder that in 8 days, the world is going to get the proper version of the fight. The two will be battling it out at WrestleMania 35 for the WWE Universal Title at MetLife Stadium on April 7.

Rollins full quote was: "I've had this in my office for nearly 4 years for a very specific reason. It's a reminder of where I've been, but more importantly of where I want to be. In 8 days the world finally gets the right version of this fight. Redemption is upon us. Let's take it back."

I've had this in my office for nearly 4 years for a very specific reason. It's a reminder of where I've been, but more importantly of where I want to be. In 8 days the world finally gets the right version of this fight. Redemption is upon us. Let's take it back. #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/6zFr14ljgX — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 30, 2019

