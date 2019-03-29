Seth Rollins recently spoke with Newsweek to promote his WrestleMania 35 match with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Rollins was asked how it feels to be the "savior" of the WWE Universe.

"I honestly didn't realize how much the match meant to everyone else," Rollins said. "Coming into it, I was focused on game planning, getting healthy, coming up with ideas to take him down. People have been clamoring for years to get the title off this guy and bring the championship back to the show every week. We had that for a short amount of time last year with Roman after he beat him, but how everything went down with him and his leukemia, man it felt like the more I talk to fans it's an honest 'please beat this guy and bring the title back to RAW, I'm so sick of Brock Lesnar.' And it hit me that we were in this fight together. A large portion of our audience doesn't want to see Lesnar as champion any more."

Rollins spoke about Roman Reigns returning to WWE and said it's tremendous having him back in the locker room. Rollins was asked what it's like having Reigns back to work.

"It's so uplifting, dude," he said. "Just talking to him over the 6-7 months and seeing where his head is at, getting some time off and getting healthy to beat this disease for the second time is really special. It's tremendous having him in the locker room, just being around telling jokes and being around him. It's been super special and we appreciate it a lot more with how things in our industry move so fast we take things for granted. But now we have a good reason to maybe understand and appreciate things a little bit better."

Rollins has previously spoken out about the light schedule that Lesnar keeps as champion. Rollins said he hopes winning the title and bringing it back to RAW will refocus some of the red brand roster members because it was out of reach for them with Lesnar as champion.

"You'll just be able to see the belt represented every week and someone who will put it on the line to anyone who is deserving. You're not going to have so much aimlessness because now there is a focus and a real tangible goal," Rollins said. "What I hope is winning the Universal Title will refocus some of the guys on the roster because on Brock Lesnar, [the title] was out of reach for them. Who is Brock Lesnar going to fight? Just by sheer numbers, he only has four or five matches a year so the odds getting a title shot are so slim. And now the opportunity will hopefully motivate and push guys to work harder and get to the next level. And hopefully that inspires the next generation to come in and take those spots. And that inspiration will move us forward because the title was being held hostage by Brock Lesnar."

Source: Newsweek