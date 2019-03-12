Seth Rollins recently spoke to Justin LaBar and opened up on his love for the business of professional wrestling, what he feels Brock Lesnar is notorious for and how those elements will make the match for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania a very intriguing matchup.

It is no secret how much love and respect Rollins shares for the business, and he believes that it is a slap to his face when someone gets into the industry and has no love for it.

"I just have a lot of passion for it and a lot of love for the industry and all that stuff," Rollins said. "I feel like when people come in and disrespect our industry, it's like a little bit of a slap in the face to me. I know it's not that intentional, but it comes off that way. People need to understand this is not something you walk in [to] and you can do it, you're great at it. It takes years of hard work and sacrifice."

Rollins' time and sacrifice will be paying off soon enough. By winning the 2019 Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year, he has secured a spot in the main event of WrestleMania in a singles match against the WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, with the red brand's top prize on the line, which is something that Rollins is prepared to do.

"I'm looking forward to getting in there and, sort of, juxtaposing Lesnar, who's notoriously in it for himself and in it for the money," Rollins said. "That's never been my gig. I've never been in it for myself or for the cash."

This will be the second time that Lesnar and Rollins clash for a world championship in a singles match, with the first time taking place back in July of 2015 at WWE Battleground. Rollins' reasons for being in the business will be one factor that, he believes, will make this a clash of multiple styles come WrestleMania.

"I've just been in it for the love of the industry, and to inspire other people to feel like I did when I was a young kid," Rollins said. "It will be an interesting clash of styles in more ways than one."

Rollins and Lesnar will be on RAW this coming Monday from Chicago, Illinois as the road to WrestleMania continues. You can check out Rollins' comments in the tweet below: